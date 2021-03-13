Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: BTS, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ & More Win Big

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were a slime-tastic party!

“SNL” alum Kenan Thompson hosted this year’s festivities, which featured blockbuster moments including a three-song performance from Justin Bieber, the anticipated reunion of “iCarly” stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, and Jennifer Garner introducing a special address from Vice President Kamala Harris for the Generation Change Award.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Robert Downey Jr. and more made appearances virtually and in-person for a Covid-safe celebration.

The night’s big wins went to BTS, who took home three awards including Favorite Music Group, and “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was honored with Favorite Movie. Though she wasn’t present for the festivities, Ariana Grande nabbed two orange blimps for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Music Collaboration with Justin Bieber for their hit “Stuck With You.”

Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish & More Orange Carpet Stars View Gallery

Here is the complete winners list:

Favorite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Favorite Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Favorite Music Group:

BTS

Favorite Music Collaboration:

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With You”

Favorite Song:

BTS, “Dynamite”

Favorite Global Music Star:

BTS

Favorite Kids TV Show:

“Alexa & Katie”

Favorite Family TV Show:

“Stranger Things”

Favorite Reality Show:

“America’s Got Talent”

Favorite Animated Series:

“SpongeBob Square Pants”

Favorite Female TV Star:

Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite Male TV Star:

Jace Norman

Favorite Movie:

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Favorite Movie Actress:

Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite Movie Actor:

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Animated Movie:

“Soul”

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie:

Anna Kendrick

Favorite Female Social Star:

Charli D’Amelio

Favorite Male Social Star:

James Charles

Favorite Female Sports Star:

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star:

LeBron James

Favorite Video Game:

Among Us