Nick Kroll Marries Lily Kwong In Stunning Oceanfront Wedding

Nick Kroll is a married man!

The 42-year-old actor exchanged vows with his love, landscape architect Lily Kwong in a stunning oceanside ceremony. Nick announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving, writing, “So very thankful for @lily_kwong,” alongside a photo of their wedding.

Lily, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, was absolutely stunning in her wedding dress. She donned an ethereal, lacy dress and wore a cathedral-length white veil. She wore her hair back in a bun. For his part, Nick wore a classic suit. The couple held hands as they looked out over the ocean.

Lily shared the same photo and revealed that they got married on Nov. 19, and that her wedding dress was designed by Rushka Bergman.

In early October, Lily announced that she and Nick were expecting their first child together. She posted a photo on Instagram where she was posing in a bikini and cradling her baby bump. “Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll, “ she captioned the snap.

Nick and Lily have been dating since 2018. He was previously linked to actress, Amy Poehler.