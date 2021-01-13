Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 3 After Suffering Miscarriages

The Carter family is growing!

Nick Carter and wife Lauren announced in this week’s issue of People magazine that they are expecting their third child after suffering multiple miscarriages in the past.

The Backstreet Boy band member and actress were totally surprised by the news.

“We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant,” Lauren, 37, told People.

“One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”

Adding, “I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children.”

Nick shared a video of their baby’s sonogram, writing, “Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises.”

The parents of Odin, 4, and Saoirse, 15 months, wanted to grow their family but didn’t think that they’d be able to conceive naturally.

“Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about,” Lauren told the magazine.

Lauren revealed in 2018 that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with a baby girl and in her recent interview with People she’s opening up about multiple pregnancy losses, one of them being in the second trimester.

“My last, the one before Saoirse was a second-term loss, which is more, just more traumatic and there’s a lot that goes into it,” Lauren said.

“[It was] similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through. When she came out with her story, we were so happy because we were like, ‘Wow, other people are open and sharing their stories and it’s not so taboo.’ People go through it and I was actually very grateful that they shared as much as they did and as in depth as they did, because I mean, no one talks about it.”

The Carter is looking forward to welcoming their baby who is expected to arrive in April. For now they’re enjoying family time being quarantined in their Las Vegas home together.