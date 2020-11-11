New ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Tests Positive For CoVid-19

One of the suitors vying for Tayshia Adam’s rose has tested positive for CoVid-19.

Peter Giannikopoulos who was just introduced to viewers during Tuesday night’s episode revealed on Instagram that he not only had the virus but he was also involved in a serious car accident after learning about his diagnosis.

He explained that he tested positive on Monday and will be quarantining for two weeks.

“I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable,” the real estate advisor wrote alongside a photo of himself with a scratch on his nose.

Peter said that he was involved in a car crash while driving home from the doctors after receiving the positive test result due to an anxiety attack.

“As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building,” he wrote.

“All I remember was waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose.”

The “Bachelorette” suitor also encouraged everyone to take the pandemic seriously.

“Covid is something we all need to face head on and stay positive during these times. We can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist,” he wrote. “It creates immense anxiety as a result of me losing consciousness behind the wheel. In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity,” he wrote.

Peter joined “The Bachelorette” as a suitor for Tayshia Adams after she joined the show following Clare Crawley’s departure after she got engaged to Dale Moss.