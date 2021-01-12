Netflix Ending ‘To All The Boys’ And ‘The Kissing Booth’ Franchises With Third Installments

Two fan-favorite franchises at Netflix are coming to an end this year.

In a preview teaser for their 2021 film slate, it was revealed that popular film series “To All The Boys” and “The Kissing Booth” would end with their third installments.

“I love seeing an incredible story come to an end,” Joey King said over a montage of footage from “The Kissing Booth 3.”

Lana Condor of “To All The Boys” fame chimed in, “Hey, that’s what I was gonna say!”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa! We’re not gonna give away the ending right now, are we?” Noah Centineo asked. “Definitely not,” Joey and Lana replied in unison.

In the action-packed video, the streaming giant also revealed that they’ll be releasing a new movie every week of 2021.

Fans were finally treated to a first look at the highly-anticipated flick “Red Notice,” starring Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds, in addition to a glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.”