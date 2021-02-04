Neil Patrick Harris Reveals That Husband David Burtka Underwent 7-Hour Spinal Surgery

Neil Patrick Harris shared on Wednesday that his husband David Burtka underwent spinal surgery but is doing well.

The “How I Met Your Mother” star shared a photo of David in the hospital giving a thumbs up, writing, “David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well.”

“It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings – hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up,” he added.

NPH also shared a video of his love laughing while on pain medication and joking about his hospital outfit.

He captioned the video writing, “A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this… but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital #morphine.”

In September, Neil revealed during an interview with “Today” that he, his husband and their twins all contracted Covid-19 in late Match/early April. He explained that they have all recovered and at the time he shared that they have antibodies to the disease.

