Ne-Yo Is ‘Overjoyed To Announce’ That He’s Having A 5th Child

Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Renay are expanding their family again!

The “So Sick” singer took to Instagram to announce that Crystal is pregnant again, sharing a sweet video rubbing her growing belly. “Overjoyed to announce…the family is expanding,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “You ready baby? Let’s go!”

He also used the hashtags “#Number5” and “#5thandFinal,” as this is Ne-Yo’s fifth child, and his third with Crystal.

The couple already share 5-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr. and 2-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj. Ne-Yo has two children from a previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw: 10-year-old Madilyn Grace and 9-year-old Mason Evan.

Their sweet baby news comes almost exactly five years after they tied the knot in 2016. In 2020, Ne-Yo admitted on “The Talk” that the couple went through a rough patch before the quarantine.

“Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce,” he said. “The quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should.”

Ne-Yo said he and his wife shared several difficult and “uncomfortable” conversations that led to them discussing their problems. He said that they were able to be “brutally honest.”

“We’re actually stronger now than we were before,” continued Ne-Yo. “Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”

Congratulations to the growing family on their baby-to-be!