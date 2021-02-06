Natalie Portman Slams Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Bump’ Speculation: ‘Do Better’

Natalie Portman isn’t here for any speculation about her body.

The Oscar winner spoke out after a recent headline suggested that she was expecting her third child and accompanied the gossip with paparazzi photos of Natalie out and about in a breezy tank and leggings.

Natalie set the record straight on her Instagram story over the weekend and chided the tabloid for basing their “baby bump” conjecture solely on her appearance.

“Hey. So I’m totally not pregnant,” she wrote, captioning a screenshot of the article in question. “But apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better.”

The 39-year-old is mom to son Aleph, 8, and nearly 4-year-old daughter Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied, whom she married after they met and fell in love on the set of 2010’s “Black Swan.”

Though the acclaimed actress often keeps her family life private, she celebrated Mother’s Day last year with a rare social media snap showing her cuddling both her kids. As if that weren’t heartwarming enough, she also credited Benjamin for the cute shot.

Natalie previously explained her motherhood experience in a 2016 interview with The New York Times magazine, sharing how much she values quality time at home anytime she isn’t on set.

“When I’m not working, I’m pretty much exclusively with my family, so my rituals have to do with school, meal preparation, playdates, bedtime,” she said at the time. “Weekends are the best for ritual, because I own them completely. I do the whole week’s laundry, which I love, because it’s a task with a clear beginning and end. And we spend the week together as a family—usually somewhere in nature, often with friends who have children.”

Natalie is currently in Australia filming Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder.”

— Erin Biglow