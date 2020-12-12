Nancy Grace & Her Family All Test Positive For COVID-19: ‘We Thought We Had Done Everything Right’

Nancy Grace and her immediate family have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The legal commentator, her husband, David Linch, and their teenage twins, John David and Lucy Elizabeth, are on the road to recovery after contracting the novel coronavirus. Nancy’s 88-year-old mother, Elizabeth, has also fallen ill and is reportedly being treated at a hospital in Georgia.

Nancy revealed the news to Daily Mail on Friday and explained that she and her loved ones still got sick despite following what they believed to be proper quarantine protocols. The 61-year-old went on to encourage fans and viewers to make sure they were doing their part to stave off the illness and protect others.

“COVID is no joke, we thought we had done everything right,” Nancy said. “Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this.”

The 61-year-old told the outlet that she and her son have each lost their sense of smell, while both twins are experiencing other symptoms including headaches and sore throats. As for Elizabeth, she was reportedly the first in the family to test positive and has a cough, lethargy and loss of appetite.

“We’re praying for my Mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We’d like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her,” Nancy added. “David, the twins and I, will continue to isolate at home while we recover and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better.”

As of Saturday, New York Times data showed that total COVID-19 cases neared 16 million in the U.S., with more than 280,000 reported the previous day alone. Hours earlier, the FDA approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine for emergency use.

— Erin Biglow