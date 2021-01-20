Monochromatic Fashion Reigns Supreme At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Wednesday, and we’re breaking down the biggest monochromatic fashion moments from the historic inauguration.

Vice President Kamala Harris

The first female vice president chose to highlight two Black American designers, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, with her monochromatic fashion. Rogers’ fashions have previously been worn by famous faces like Zendaya and Michelle Obama, while Hudson has dressed Beyoncé and Amal Clooney. Many considered Vice President Harris’ all-purple look a nod to Shirley Chrisholm, the first African-American woman to run for president.

First Lady Jill Biden

The new first lady wore a powder blue tweed coat, complete with a matching face mask. Her ensemble was designed by Alexandra O’Neill from the label Markarian, who said in a press release that she is “incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment” The release also elaborated on the garment’s design, adding, “The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability. The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City’s Garment Center and hand finished by O’Neill in her West Village studio.”

Jennifer Lopez

For her performance of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America The Beautiful,” the “Hustlers” star opted for a head-to-toe white Chanel look, complete with a matching beret and face mask. Monochromatic white looks have historically been nods to women’s suffrage—Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris have worn similar ensembles during landmark moments in their careers.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama stunned in a plum-colored outfit, which she completed with a large gold belt. Her look was designed by Sergio Hudson, whose designs were also worn today by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton opted for a purple Ralph Lauren look, complete with cascading ruffles at the neck. Many online believe the abundance of purple looks at today’s inauguration are a show of unity, demonstrating the combination of red and blue.