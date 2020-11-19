Missy Elliott Gifts Stranger Her Dream Wedding Dress: ‘Figured I Would Help’

Missy Elliott just made a stranger’s wedding dream come true!

Earlier this week, Twitter user Ireanna Bradshaw posted that she had found the dress of her dreams, but didn’t think she could afford it.

“Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle,” she wrote alongside several photos with her hubby-to-be. “I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible…..”

Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible….. pic.twitter.com/OO6GftGZbK — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020

Ireanna shared a photo of the dress, a $1,299 stunner from David’s Bridal. She also posted a link to her CashApp, telling followers, “I never thought Id find a love like this and never thought someone would want to marry me. With all my previous insecurities- i didnt think i was worthy of love. Loving myself made me ready for love. I would be so grateful to have some support: anything would help.”

Apparently, Ireanna’s posts caught the attention of rapper Missy Elliott, who paid for the dress in full! “Early Congratulations. May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness,” she wrote.

Early Congratulations🙌🏾🎊 May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

Ireanna responded with gratitude, telling Missy that she was “literally speechless” and extending a wedding invite to the music icon.

“Your Dress is paid for now,” Missy tweeted. “I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband.”

Your Dress is paid for now🙂 I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app🙂May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband💍🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

— by Katcy Stephan