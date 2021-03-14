Miranda Lambert Sparkles In Plunging Dresses At 2021 Grammy Awards

Miranda Lambert took the plunge at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The country icon wowed in not one, but two looks at the Sunday award ceremony. She looked stunning in her first look of the evening wearing a Genny sparkling floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The silver gown was embroidered with musical notes.

It was a big night for Miranda – she took home the award for Best Country Album for “Wildcard” beating out Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, and Ashley McBryde.

While accepting her third-ever Grammy award, she reflected on how she was grateful for the show, which is being held during the Covid-19 pandemic, and also paid tribute to the other nominees.

“Thank you all so, so much, thank you for the Grammys for putting this together and letting us at least kind of be together,” she said.

Adding, “We’re such a family in country music, so holding this right now, I feel like I’m holding it for all of us, especially for us girls.”

Miranda also shined in another plunging look for her performance of “Bluebird!” She looked breathtaking in a flirty, sparkling navy-blue cutout mini dress paired with shiny silver pumps.

She’s also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

