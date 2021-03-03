Miranda Kerr’s Grandmother Passes Away Two Weeks After Grandfather’s Funeral

Miranda Kerr is mourning the loss of her grandparents.

The 37-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sad news of her grandmother’s passing, writing, “My darling Nan passed last week on the 27th of February. Nan there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you.”

“You are the heart of our family. You’re the reason we’re all so close,” she continued. “You’re the reason we have faith. You’re the reason we are all cheeky. You’ve put a twinkle in all our eyes. You’ve brought so much light and love into this world through everyone you have met.”

Miranda vowed to keep her grandmother’s spirit alive, adding, “I am who I am because of you and I promise to carry your legacy, your love and your light in this world as long as I shall live. You will continue to live through me, our children and all our family. Your loving, kindness and generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. Until I see you in heaven, please know you’ll always be my sunshine.”

The heartbreaking loss came just two weeks after Miranda’s family laid her grandfather to rest. On February 14, she shared a series of photos in his memory, writing, “He had defied the odds and lived longer than the doctors had expected. And even though we all knew that his time on this earth was coming to an end it didn’t make his passing any easier. He was our rock, a gentle yet strong man who had tremendous faith and a kind heart.”

Miranda had a sweet message for her grandmother as she reunites with her grandfather: “Give Pa a big hug from me. I love you both more than words could ever express.”

— by Katcy Stephan