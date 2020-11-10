Millie Bobby Brown Mourns Grandmother’s Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning a devastating loss. The “Enola Holmes” star’s beloved grandmother has passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Millie shared the sad news in a lengthy and personal Instagram post on Tuesday, telling followers that she was struggling to process the emotional upheaval she’s experiencing and find the words to express her grief.

“Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened,” she wrote, captioning a black-and-white video of herself giving her “Nanny Ruth” a kiss.

The 16-year-old went on to call Alzheimer’s “evil” and “cruel,” sharing how difficult it was to witness her grandmother lose her “ability to remember memories” and “then how to function like a human being.”

Millie reflected on what she’ll cherish most about her family matriarch, from their mutual love of crosswords to Ruth’s stories about growing up during World War II. The “Stranger Things” star expressed regret for not being able to pay a visit to her grandmother during the pandemic, but shared how she made the most of their final days together.

“I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had,” Millie wrote. “I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing.”

— Erin Biglow