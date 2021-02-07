Miley Cyrus Rocks Super Bowl Tailgate Performance With Billy Idol & Joan Jett

Miley Cyrus is rocking it out while throwing it back!

The music superstar took the stage in Tampa, Fla., for the Tik Tok Tailgate concert ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, belting classic ’80s hits including Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey” – with a “Hey Miley” twist!

MILEY CYRUS Performing Hey Mickey on Super Bowl pre-game show 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ANTIzWcI1m — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

In addition to being broadcast during pre-game coverage, the performance had a special in-person audience. Healthcare workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine were invited to attend the event as a thank-you from the NFL.

Miley also dedicated the afternoon to those who have stayed dedicated on the frontlines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, telling the crowd of thousands that she couldn’t be happier to do her first show in nearly a year for deserving “healthcare heroes.”

Though the 28-year-old also sang more contemporary hits including her 2013 smash “Wrecking Ball” and new tracks from her latest album “Plastic Hearts,” she had special guests on hand for more retro choices.

Billy Idol joined Miley to sing his classic “White Wedding,” and Joan Jett appeared later to team up for rousing renditions of “Bad Reputation” and more.

MILEY CYRUS and BILLY IDOL singing NIGHT CRAWLING and WHITE WEDDING pic.twitter.com/GqMYkP5ZYZ — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

BAD KARMA X BAD REPUTATION Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett performing at #SuperBowl #TikTokTailgate pic.twitter.com/Rn2nCQubqq — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 7, 2021

Miley has spent recent weeks getting ready for the big show and she gave fans multiple behind-the-scenes peeks at her prep on social media, including a look at her crushing Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” while walking on a treadmill.

More A-list performances on deck for the big game include Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan’s national anthem duet and The Weeknd’s anticipated halftime show performance.

— Erin Biglow