Miley Cyrus Rescues Pit Bull Two Months After Beloved Dog Mary Jane’s Death

Miley Cyrus is so thankful for her new best friend.

Almost two months after the death of her beloved pup Mary Jane, the “Plastic Hearts” singer has rescued another pit bull. She shared a series of sweet photos with her new dog, Angel, revealing that she believes the canine is “illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane.”

Miley began by sharing some lyrics from her song “I Thought I Lost You,” which she recorded for the 2008 animated film “Bolt,” about the bond between a young girl and her dog: “I thought I lost you when you ran away to try & find me / I thought I’d never see your sweet face again.”

“Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world. I knew she wasn’t gone for good,” Miley wrote. “She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ….. with her eyes she whispered ‘See you soon Bestie.’ Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who’s name is ‘Angel’ because she was delivered to me by one… My Mary.”

“It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for 3 months before finally making it home,” she added.

Miley also took a moment to speak up for pit bulls as a breed, writing, “The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two. This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature.”

Miley couldn’t be happier with Angel, writing, “I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can’t wait to show her off! It’s pretty cool having an Angel on a leash!”

— by Katcy Stephan