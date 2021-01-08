Miley Cyrus’ Beloved Pitbull Mary Jane Passes Away: ‘I Love You More Than I Can Say’

Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her beloved pitbull, Mary Jane.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed the sad news on her Instagram story, writing, “Anyone who knows me, and it doesn’t have to be well, is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane.”

“MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago…& since then multiple types and tumors,” she continued. “I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit…which wasn’t anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

Miley went on to detail the emotional moment she said goodbye to her pup, writing, “I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can’t define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love.”

“She has come to my rescue every time my heart has broken,” Miley added. “Put me back together again. Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely.”

The “Black Mirror” actress went on to share a series of photos and videos of her time with Mary Jane, and posted a previously unreleased song named after her.

“I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now,” Miley wrote alongside a video showing her favorite memories with Mary Jane. “A lot has changed over time. Mostly me. Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.”

Miley concluded by reflecting on Mary Jane’s legacy on her life, writing, “MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

— by Katcy Stephan