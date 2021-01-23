Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 5 Years Of Sobriety: ‘One Of My Proudest Moments’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating a special milestone.

The “Jersey Shore” alum marked five years of sobriety in December and shared the news with fans in a personal Instagram post over the weekend, showing off the special token he received to commemorate the occasion.

“I have grown a lot as an individual, overcome a lot of obstacles, and one of my proudest moments so far has been celebrating 5 years of continuous sobriety this past December. Receiving my 5 year medallion made me feel like I won a gold medal, and it is a badge I am honored to wear!” he wrote on Instagram over the weekend, captioning a photo of himself holding up a glass trophy with his 5-year chip embedded inside.

The 38-year-old went on to explain why he felt the need to take his experience public in the hopes of inspiring others facing similar struggles.

“I share my journey of addiction, because it is so important to break the stigma of addiction. People are suffering out there because they are afraid to speak out about needing help. If I can help just one person find their voice, I know it was all worth it!” he added.

The reality star’s landmark comes as he prepares for a major life change – parenthood! Mike and wife Lauren are currently expecting their first child, a boy. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram in November and revealed the baby’s sex in a follow-up post weeks later.

Mike and Lauren’s back-to-back good news follows a challenging time for the college sweethearts.

In September 2019, Mike completed an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion and he and Lauren expressed their desire to try starting a family shortly after his release. The pair revealed on “Good Morning America” two months later that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage, a tragedy she called “the most traumatic” experience of her life.

“We’re definitely trying again,” Mike said at the time. “We’re excited to move forward in that chapter of our lives. Hopefully, it happens and once it does it will definitely be a blessing.”