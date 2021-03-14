Mickey Guyton Wows At Grammy Awards Just 5 Weeks After Giving Birth

Mickey Guyton made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and she did it as a new mama!

Mickey performed her hit song “Black Like Me” at the award show on Sunday and absolutely dazzled in a jaw-dropping gold dress. The stunning performance was came just a little over a month since she welcomed her first child, son Grayson, on February 8.

And not only was the powerful performance a standout – it was also part of a history-making night for Mickey. The 37-year-old singer is the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category for her song, “Black Like Me.”

Although I didn’t win this Grammy, it truly is an honor and I will forever be a Grammy nominated artist. I love you guys. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 14, 2021

While she didn’t win the Grammy, she took it all in stride and shared on Twitter what an honor it was to be part of Sunday night’s ceremony.

Country music ladies had a big night on Sunday too – Mickey’s performance was followed up by performances from Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris and John Mayer.

