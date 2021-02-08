WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Mickey Guyton Welcomes Baby Boy: ‘The Hardest And Most Beautiful Thing I Have Ever Done’

Mickey Guyton is a mama!

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, the 37-year-old country singer announced that she and hubby Grant Savoy had welcomed their first child: a boy named Grayson!

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” she wrote alongside a photo of her newborn with a teddy bear. “Welcome to the world Grayson!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton)

Mickey also shared a Bible verse to mark the occasion, adding, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. – Psalm 30:5.”

Mickey announce her pregnancy on Instagram in August, sharing some ultrasound photos and writing, “Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton)


“I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant,” she continued. “Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

Read More

Elon Musk Shares Rare Candid Photo Of His & Grimes' Son X Æ A-XII 

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.