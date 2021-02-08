Mickey Guyton Welcomes Baby Boy: ‘The Hardest And Most Beautiful Thing I Have Ever Done’

Mickey Guyton is a mama!

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, the 37-year-old country singer announced that she and hubby Grant Savoy had welcomed their first child: a boy named Grayson!

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” she wrote alongside a photo of her newborn with a teddy bear. “Welcome to the world Grayson!”

Mickey also shared a Bible verse to mark the occasion, adding, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. – Psalm 30:5.”

Mickey announce her pregnancy on Instagram in August, sharing some ultrasound photos and writing, “Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself.”



“I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant,” she continued. “Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

Congratulations to the happy family!