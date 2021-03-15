Michelle Obama Reacts To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview: ‘I Just Pray That There Is Forgiveness’

Is there anything Michelle Obama can’t do?

The former First Lady recently joined Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and his kids, son Dominic, 7, and daughter Gia, 10, alongside the title stars of Michelle’s new cooking series “Waffles + Mochi” for a friendly chat about the upcoming Netflix children’s project and more.

Michelle shared that she would have loved for a show like this to have been available when her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were young because it’s tailored for not only little ones to enjoy but parents too. The opportunity also ties in with her longstanding advocacy to combat childhood obesity and promote healthy eating, as well as help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic through a collaboration with the Partnership for a Healthier America.

“We want to make sure that 1 million families that are struggling and unable to afford food get food to eat in this country,” Michelle said of the initiative.

The activist never fails to focus on the big picture.

Mario noted Michelle’s connection to Meghan Markle and asked her thoughts on the fallout of Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple made troubling claims about their time as senior royals. Michelle, who Meghan interviewed for British Vogue in 2019, sent well wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to find closure that works best for them and their future as they continue navigating their rift with the monarchy.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Michelle said of Meghan and Harry. “Because there’s nothing more important than family,” Michelle said.

The bestselling author went on to praise and express gratitude for her own loved ones, especially husband Barack Obama. Gia asked Michelle what makes the 44th President a great girl dad and the 57-year-old explained how he’s always been able to strike a crucial balance between nurture and guidance.

“First of all, he loves his daughters with all of his heart. He wants nothing but the best for them. But more importantly, he knows how smart and capable they are as young women and he treats them as equals,” Michelle began. “They still have discipline and rules and respect, but he encourages them in everything they do. And that’s all you want from a dad. Not just for a girl dad, but any dad who is involved and engaged and shows love and stability and consistency. That’s the kind of dad he is.”

Michelle also had her own wisdom to share, of course. As a 10-year-old, Gia asked the icon what advice she would give to her younger self at the same age and Michelle stressed the importance of self-love and living one’s truth.

“I would tell myself I am good enough and smart enough and able to do anything I put my mind to,” she said. “Because sometimes when you’re young you wonder whether you can do these big important things and you get a little nervous and worried about what other people think. But as you get older you realize that you’re enough just the way you are.”

“Waffles + Mochi” premieres March 16 on Netflix.

— Erin Biglow