Michelle Obama Announces New Children’s Cooking Show At Netflix

Michelle Obama is coming to Netflix!

The 57-year-old former First Lady announced a new project with the streaming giant on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“I’ve got some big news for you! This is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and I’m so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with some cute puppet pals. “Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi. And on March 16, we’ll be launching a new children’s show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi.”

“It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” she continued. “These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

According to a press release from Netflix, Michelle will portray a whimsical business owner in the series. “With the help of friendly new faces like Mrs. Obama, the supermarket owner, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” the press release says.

Michelle, who will also serve as executive producer, elaborated on why this show is important to her, adding, “In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young. I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

Michelle says the show will also work with Partnership For A Healthier America “to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home.”

This isn’t Michelle’s’ first time working with Netflix—she and President Obama signed a deal with the streaming service in 2018, and have since released “Becoming,” a documentary about Michelle’s work, as well as “American Factory,” which scored an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

— by Katcy Stephan