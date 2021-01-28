Michael Strahan Tests Positive for Covid-19

“Good Morning America” and “Fox NFL Sunday” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for Covid-19.

His “GMA” co-hosts shared the news Thursday morning and explained that he has been quarantining at home all week after receiving a positive diagnosis.

“So many of you that have asked about him, reached out to him, he says thank you for the concern. He’s very grateful for that and the well wishes. He’s also feeling well and looking forward to being back shortly,” George Stephanopoulos said.

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Strahan was taking precautions during “Fox NFL Sunday” after sources told the publication on Saturday that he began quarantining after learning about an exposure.

The former NFL player’s daughters and his mother reportedly saw their dad following his exposure and are awaiting test results.