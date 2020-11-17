Michael B. Jordan is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020!

The “Black Panther” star picked up the big award on Wednesday and it’s safe to say he’s been on the road to the sexy title for quite some time. The 33-year-old actor was first tapped in the famous issue in 2013 when he was dubbed one of PEOPLE’s first annual Ones to Watch. At the time, the then-26-year-old actor had just earned massive acclaim for his role in “Fruitvale Station.”

These days Michael has added one impressive role after another, racking up a healthy mix of blockbuster favorites like starring in “Black Panther” as the ruthless villain Erik Killmonger in 2018 to putting up his fists as Adonis Creed in 2015’s “Creeds,” to sharing important messages on-screen like with his role in “Just Mercy.”

It’s certainly been a wild ride for the Newark, New Jersey-bred actor.

“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” Michael joked about trying to crack People’s big title.

And after years of hard work, it was a well-earned win, which Michael credits in large part to his parents.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me,” he told the magazine. “I’m just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

And turning those lessons into action has also been top of his list clearly. As his star continued to rise in Hollywood, Michael also made sure to focus his energy equally on giving back.

His company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, which mandates that filmmakers enlist a diverse cast and crew. The star was also a big force in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he says. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see.”

And Michael’s efforts won’t stop there. When asked about what was next, he was clear in his vision.

“Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”