MF Doom, Rapper & Producer, Dead At 49

Rapper and producer MF Doom, aka Daniel Dumile, has passed away at the age of 49, his wife Jasmine revealed on Instagram.

A photo of the late star, as well as a note from his wife, was shared on Instagram. She revealed that he died on October 31, 2020. His cause of death was not mentioned in the note.

“Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL! To Dumile The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love JasmineTransitioned October 31,2020,” the post reads.

Other Hip Hop artists reacted to the sad news on social media.

Damn. NOT DOOM HOMIE 😢😢😢 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) December 31, 2020

RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!

crushing news… — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 31, 2020

MF DOOM FOREVER — el-p (@therealelp) December 31, 2020

safe travels villain — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2020

rIP mF dOOM ! wTF — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 31, 2020

Born in London and raised in Long Island, NY, the rapper was first known as Zev Love X in the group KMD back in the 1980s. The group released albums “Mr. Hood,” and “Black Bastards.”

He was known later as MF Doom, drawing inspiration from the Marvel character Dr. Doom and wearing masks similar to the comic book character.

He release multiple albums throughout his career including, “Operation: Doomsday,” “Mm..Food” and “Born Like This.”

— Stephanie Swaim