Melissa McCarthy & Ina Garten To Share Cocktails & Laughs In New Discovery+ Special

Melissa McCarthy and Ina Garten are teaming up to share some cocktails and some laughs!

The Oscar-nominated actress and celebrated chef will star in a new special for discovery+, “Cocktails And Tall Tales With Ina Garten And Melissa McCarthy.”

The special will feature the two stars sharing cocktails and unique conversation from their respective homes. It seems like a perfect fit for Ina, who made headlines at the start of the pandemic with her jumbo-sized ‘Quarantini.’

In a press release, Ina gushed over the opportunity to work with Melissa, saying, “We have all been stuck home looking for new ways to make it through each day safely and when the opportunity to meet and maybe have a drink with Melissa was presented, I immediately cleared my schedule. Melissa is a brilliant comedic talent who I have long admired and I think she and her husband Ben would make an excellent double-date couple for Jeffrey and myself.”

Melissa seems to share the same enthusiasm for her new co-host, adding, “The fact that Ben and I are having a double-date via zoom, with our soon to be new best friends Ina and Jeffrey Garten seems like a wonderful fever dream. I mean, two of our daughter’s first words were Ina and ganache…Seriously.”

“Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy” premieres exclusively on discovery+ on Friday, March 26.

— by Katcy Stephan