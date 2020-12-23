Meghan Trainor Shows Off Bare Baby Bump To Celebrate Anniversary With Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has a lot to celebrate!

The singer, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara celebrated her birthday on Tuesday along with the couple’s wedding anniversary.

In honor of the special occasion, the 27-year-old and her “Spy Kids” star husband posed for some adorable photos together as she showed off her bare baby bump.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever👶🏼💙,” Meghan captioned the sweet photo.

Daryl shared a solo photo of the mama-to-be from the same photoshoot to pay tribute to his love, writing, “Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world. You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby.”

Meghan is so excited to be a mom she already had her little one’s name picked out before knowing the sex was male.

The music superstar told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles in October that she wanted to be prepared and deliberately chose a moniker that works for a boy or a girl, but don’t expect anything too outside the box!

Though Meghan is keeping further details under wraps for now, she did hint that her and Daryl’s first child will have a familiar name that’s also a personal favorite.

“I can’t tell you what the name is, but I had it before I knew the gender. I want it to work for both and I want it to be this and it’s not a crazy, fancy name that no one has ever heard of. It’s a simple name, it’s a beautiful name that I love,” she said.

In October, the singer revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she and her husband were expecting a baby boy.

She shared the pregnancy news prior on, Instagram with a snap of the ultrasound and wrote, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! Daryl Sabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!.”

