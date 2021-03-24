Meghan McCain Sparks Backlash After ‘Identity Politics’ Comments On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain is at the center of another online controversy.

During an episode of “The View” this week, the hosts discussed Asian-American representation in President Biden’s administration amid the #StopAsianHate movement.

Meghan expressed that only the “most qualified” should be chosen for government positions, saying, “I believe what makes America exceptional is the fact that we’re a meritocracy, that you can be anything. That you can come from anywhere and go and have success in any capacity. And I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification.”

Meghan McCain: “We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We’re talking about — is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?” pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021

She then expressed concern that a “slippery slope” could lead to a “white straight person who has more experience” being passed up in favor of a minority candidate with “less experience.”

McCain then addressed representation on “The View’s” own panel, adding, “Just to put a cap on this, ‘The View’ is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show.”

“So does that mean that one of one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? And I think that’s a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile,” she concluded.

Co-host Sunny Hostin replied that she would “love for this country to be a meritocracy,” but doesn’t see that as the current case. “This country has long-time sort of exalted and advanced white male mediocrity. And that’s why people are asking for representation,” she said. “I think it’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications. It’s the fact that there are many qualified women and minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the, again, advancement of white male mediocrity because of things like legacy.”

Sunny to Meghan McCain: “It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications. It’s about the fact that they’re MANY qualified women & minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity.” 🔥#TheView pic.twitter.com/kFWJjf2eUV — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) March 24, 2021

Shortly after the show aired, Meghan began trending on Twitter, with some implying that Meghan didn’t necessarily have the experience or qualifications for a broadcast career, aside from her status as the daughter of Sen. John McCain.

“Get this: @MeghanMcCain — a woman who got famous & became a TV personality exclusively for being the daughter of a prominent politician — wants you to know that qualification should be more important than identity,” tweeted political analyst Omar Baddar.

CNN anchor Abby D. Phillip wrote on social media, “There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that’s because there aren’t enough Asian people with the right qualifications?”

Former New York government official Lindsey Boylan tweeted, “A lot to unpack here. All I’m going to say is @MeghanMcCain needs to read up on what identity politics actually is. Please.”

This prompted a response from Meghan herself, referencing Lindsey’s accusations of sexual misconduct against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Hi Lindsey, would love to have you come on @TheView to talk about this and also your accusations against Governor Cuomo. I believe the show has reached out already. I find real conversations much more impactful than keyboard politics behind a screen,” Meghan responded.

Lindsey wasn’t swayed by the invitation, writing, “We show respect for someone when we don’t change the topic to feature the abuse that they’ve suffered when they actually haven’t invited you to that conversation.”

Meghan reacted, “Respectfully, I would love to talk to you in general about identity politics and have also remained horrified by all of the accusations from you against Governor Cuomo.”

— by Katcy Stephan