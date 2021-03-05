Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Slams Royal Family & ‘Obscene’ Bullying Allegations

Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams is standing up for his friend.

Following a report from The Times Of London that claimed Meghan Markle allegedly “bullied” staff royal palace aides, Buckingham Palace announced that they were launching an investigation into the claims. Meghan’s spokesperson called the situation a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” and it seems Meghan’s former co-star would agree.

In a series of Twitter posts on Friday, Patrick fiercely defended her writing, “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” he began.

Patrick and wife Troian Bellisario attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding back in 2018.

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear,” he continued. “Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

“She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic,” Patrick wrote.

He continued by condemning the “vitriol” she faced at the hands of the British press, adding, “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

“And then they welcomed Archie,” he wrote. “And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.”

Patrick turned his attention from the press to the royal family, continuing, “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea (sic) the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

“IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” he added, likely referring to these allegations surfacing just days before Meghan and Harry’s highly-anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

Patrick concluded his powerful show of support, “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

But he’s not the only one coming to Meghan’s defense: her longtime friend from college has also spoken out. Television producer and writer Lindsay Roth countered the allegations as she candidly addressed the Duchess of Sussex’s character in a lengthy Instagram post alongside photos from their two-decade friendship. She wrote in part, “Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families and her colleagues.”

— by Katcy Stephan