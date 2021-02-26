Meghan Markle’s Nickname for Prince Harry Revealed

Meghan Markle’s sweet nickname for Prince Harry has been revealed.

When the royal joined James Corden for a double decker bus tour around Los Angeles, he gushed about son Archie, opened up about stepping back from royal duties and the duo even stopped by the actual house from the 90s’ classic show “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Harry gave James a taste of his rapping skills when he joined him in singing along to the theme song of the hit show. The late-night host joked as they walked up to the front door that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should ask the owners if they could purchase the home.

After ringing the doorbell and meeting the owner, the 36-year-old asked if he could use their restroom, saying, “I’m dying for a pee, can I use your bathroom?” Adding, “I’ve had a Covid test, I’m good.” As he walked into the home.

James even FaceTimed with Meghan in an attempt to jokingly convince her to purchase the house. Meghan laughed, telling him, “That’s wonderful, I think we’ve done enough moving.

During their chat, the Duchess revealed that her nickname for Harry, asking, “Haz, how’s your tour of LA going?”

James quickly caught on to the name, “Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you that.” Harry quipped, “Well, you’re not my wife.”

During their candid conversation, the proud dad shared that his 1-year-old son Archie’s first word was “crocodile” and that he loves eating waffles for breakfast. He shared that Queen Elizabeth bought the family a waffle maker.

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie,” he said.

Adding, “So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says ‘waffle’.”



James and Harry continued on their tour of Los Angeles by stopping at a military obstacle course where they got muddy completing the challenge.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!