Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Takes Swipe at Prince Harry: ‘I’ve Never Played Naked Pool. I’ve Never Dressed Up Like Hitler’

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is apologizing to his daughter publicly after she revealed in her two-hour interview with Oprah that he lied to her about working with the press ahead of her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

But during his interview with “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday while apologizing for his own behavior he compared his actions to those from Prince Harry’s past.

“We all make mistakes, but I’ve never played naked pool and dressed like Hitler,” he said.

Thomas referenced Prince Harry being photographed in 2005 wearing a shirt with a swastika armband on it while attending a dress-up party when he was 20-years-old. He also referred to nude photos which surfaced of The Duke of Sussex while playing strip pool in Las Vegas with his friends in 2012.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has brought up Harry’s past, he said something similar in a letter he wrote to Meghan in 2018, which was released to the press.

“I also pointed out the Royals haven’t always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi,” he wrote in a letter that was shared with The Daily Mail at the time.



During his interview with “Good Morning Britain” he apologized but claims that he will not stop talking to the press until he hears from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I’ve yet to hear from them. I would love to hear from them. They’re not talking to me. When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press,” Thomas said.

“When they say I’m taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don’t hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press,” he continued.

Thomas even offered to reconcile his relationship with his daughter revealing that he only lives about 70 miles away from the couple in Mexico.

“I’m available any time that we can get together. I’d love to get together. I’d certainly like to see my grandson,” he said.

“I’ve never stopped loving my daughter I don’t always agree with the things my children do, but I never stop loving my children,” he added. “I certainly love Meghan. She can be angry with me and tell Oprah how angry she is, but I’m still her dad.

When asked what his message to Meghan and Harry would be if they were watching, he said, “I’d like to say again, I’m sorry for what I’ve done. This was two years ago. This was a long time ago and I’ve certainly tried to make up for it. The stories in the paper, each time are because I haven’t heard from you.”

