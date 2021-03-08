Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Will React To Her Oprah Interview On ‘Good Morning Britain’

Meghan Markle’s father is ready to share his thoughts on her bombshell interview with Oprah.

Piers Morgan, host of “Good Morning Britain,” announced on Twitter that Thomas Markle would be making an appearance on Tuesday morning.

“Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today. On tomorrow’s @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response,” he tweeted alongside a pixelated photo of Meghan and Thomas together.

While Meghan didn’t speak much about her own family in Sunday night’s interview with Oprah, more clips were shared Monday on CBS This Morning, including one in which Meghan was asked if she felt betrayed by her father when she discovered he was “working with the tabloids” ahead of the royal wedding.

She told Oprah, “If we’re going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.'”

Meghan said that she tried to reason with him, and offered to protect him with the press, but she noted, “If they do this once, we’re not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day.”

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,’ and he wasn’t able to do that. And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother,” she added.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, also noted that it’s hard to reconcile with her father, because she would never do something like this to her own kids.

“I look at Archie, I think about this child [on the way], and I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it. So it’s hard for me to reconcile that,” she said.

During the interview, Meghan also elaborated on her relationship with her half sister Samantha Markle, who recently wrote a “tell-all” book.

“I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me,” Meghan said of the book. “This is a very different situation than my dad, right. When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know.”

The Duchess of Sussex also noted that Samantha changed her last name back to Markle once news broke that Meghan was dating Prince Harry, adding, “I think that says enough.”

— by Katcy Stephan