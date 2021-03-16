Meghan Markle Sends Jessica Mulroney Bouquet Of Birthday Flowers: ‘Luckiest Friend’

Jessica Mulroney just got a special surprise from her royal friend!

On her 41st birthday this past weekend, the Canadian fashion stylist snapped an Instagram Stories photo of a bouquet of pink roses she received from Meghan Markle.

“Luckiest friend xxxx. Thx MM,” Jessica captioned her post, which was documented by several royal fan accounts.

Meghan’s birthday gift comes less than two weeks after Jessica publicly defended her on Instagram following allegations that the duchess bullied members of her Kensington Palace staff.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Jessica wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and Meghan dining out. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

Jessica has long been a close friend of Meghan’s. Her family played a role in the royal wedding, with her sons taking part as page boys and her daughter joining the flower girls.

The mom of three faced controversy last summer, when Canadian lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Sasha Exeter claimed she’d exhibited “very problematic behavior and antics” after she posted a call to action for support of Black Lives Matter.

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin,” Sasha wrote at the time. “And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.” She also alleged Jessica threatened her in an example of “textbook white privilege.”

In the wake of the incident, Jessica’s show “I Do Redo” was pulled from Canadian network CTV. At the time, she said she respected the network’s decision and would be stepping away from her professional engagements — including her role as a fashion contributor on “Good Morning America” — for a time to “reflect, learn and focus on my family.”

When rumors mounted that the situation had led to a falling out between her and Meghan, Jessica set the record straight on Instagram.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family,” she wrote in a since-deleted statement on her Instagram Story last September. “She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”