Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Surprise Young Poets In Honor Of Black History Month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave a group of young poets the surprise of a lifetime!

On Feb. 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a virtual poetry class for teens organized by the non-profit Get Lit. Their presence on the Zoom call came as a shock to the young wordsmiths, some of whom gasped and covered their faces in shock when the royals made their presence known.

Git Lit shared a screenshot of the big moment on their Instagram account and shared details about how Meghan and Harry got involved.

“Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines,” the caption read in part.

“We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!” it concluded.

In an Instagram Story reposted by the organization, Get Lit teaching artist Sheila Sadr wrote of Meghan and Harry’s visit, “The straight-up WILDEST thing happened on Saturday. We all literally couldn’t hang for a hot second & how cool it was. A life in poetry has been so fruitful & I’m so glad my students get to experience that too.”