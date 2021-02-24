Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal New Project With Commonwealth Country

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are continuing to give back.

Their Archewell Foundation is teaming up with World Central Kitchen to develop a “series of four Community Relief Centers in regions of the world prone to climate disasters.” Construction on the center in Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica has already been completed.

The second center will be built in Puerto Rico, with the final two locations yet to be announced.

Meghan and Harry’s latest charitable endeavor comes less than one week after they confirmed to The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Friday that read, “Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family,” the statement continued.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

Following Buckingham Palace’s statement, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry released their own statement that read, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

Meghan and Harry will soon join Oprah Winfrey for a “wide-ranging” interview titled “Oprah with Meghan and Harry,” set to air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 PM.

— by Katcy Stephan