Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Offer Suggestions On How To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are offering up their suggestions to celebrate International Women’s Day this year ahead of the event on March 8, 2021.

The couple posted an update on their Archewell Foundation website titled “Women Deserve Recognition – and also Support,” which gives suggestions on how to celebrate the day.

“We know the world is asking more and more of women every day – as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and more. In recognitions of International Women’s Day, let’s unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community,” the page reads.

The page includes suggested charities to give back to, and ideas on how to get involved with family care, empowerment, wellness and even the idea to order from a woman-led restaurant.

As for how the couple will be giving back and celebrating during Women’s History Month?

The couple “will be participating in and taking a number of these actions themselves throughout the month and are hopeful to see families and communities everywhere join together to unleash compassion, one action at a time,” according to a press release.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has gotten involved with International Women’s Day. In 2019 she spoke out during a panel in London, sharing about a time in her youth when she first recognized sexism.

“If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something” — The Duchess of Sussex on #InternationalWomensDay @QueensComTrust #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/p5Dojn2Upw — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2019

“At the age of 11, I had seen a commercial at the time that I found to be very sexist. Truth be told at 11 I don’t even think I knew was ‘sexism’ meant, I just knew that something struck me internally. No one was telling me that it was wrong, but I knew that it was wrong. Using that as my moral compass and moving through, from the age of 11, being able to see that, at that age I was able to actually change this commercial, before social media, before being able to have a larger reach, just putting pen to paper. It really set up the trajectory for me to say, ‘If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something, and why not me?’” she said.

The post comes ahead of her and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to air on Sunday, March 7, 2020 on CBS.

— Stephanie Swaim