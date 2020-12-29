Meghan Markle & Prince Harry End 2020 With Star-Studded Audio Special

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a special episode to launch Archewell audio.

The couple released the special Tuesday morning, which included a star-studded lineup of guests who kept audio diaries reflecting on the past year and how they have been coping amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their podcast included messages from Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden, Christina Adane, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, George the Poet and José Andrés.

Prince Harry opened the podcast by welcoming the audience, “We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”

Meghan added, “And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season.”

The former royals thanked people working on the front lines during the pandemic, “We also want to thank healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices.”

Harry added, “As we come to the end of this year, and look to the future… let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learnt about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are… even when they’re physically impossible.”

Following the audio diaries, Meghan ended the episode with some words of encouragement, “From us I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins.” She then introduced “This Little Light of Mine” that was performed “while we were walking down the steps of the church after they tied the knot back in 2018.

“It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.’”

