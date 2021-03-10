Meghan Markle Made Formal Complaint to ITV Over Piers Morgan’s Mental Health Remarks (Reports)

Meghan Markle reportedly made a formal complaint to ITV following Piers Morgan’s remarks about her mental health, according to multiple published reports.

Meghan was reportedly concerned over the impact that the former “Good Morning Britain” host’s comments could have on other people and how it could affect the seriousness of mental health.

ITV announced on Tuesday in a statement that the 55-year-old host will no longer be part of the British show, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

His departure from the show comes as the UK media regulator announced an investigation into Morgan, following his comments that he did not believe that Meghan Markle had experienced thoughts of suicide during her time as a senior member of the royal family.



During the “Good Morning Britain” live TV broadcast on Tuesday Morgan stormed off the set after he was blasted by his co-host Alex Beresford for his harsh words about Meghan Markle.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her,” Alex said to him.

Following Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday, Piers took to Twitter to share this reaction to Meghan’s admission that the UK press was so punishing with their character assassination of her that she contemplated suicide. She also revealed that when she tried to talk to senior members of the royal family about her need to get help, that “The Firm” told her it would not be possible to seek outside medical help because of her status as a royal family member.

Piers remarked about her admission on Twitter on Sunday, saying, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The announcement of Piers’ exit comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints regarding the offhand comment made by him.

Piers has been an open critic of the Duchess of Sussex in recent years and has maintained a close relationship with Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister, Samantha.

In fact, Thomas Markle appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, just hours before Piers quit, in order to share how “disappointed” he is with his daughter and Prince Harry over the tell-all interview. Thomas shared that he hasn’t heard from the Sussex’s and that’s why he continues to talk to the press.

Thomas Markle reacts to bombshell Oprah interview in GMB world exclusivehttps://t.co/DN185hhPmc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Piers appeared to share his own statement on Twitter following his exit, sharing a GIF of a clock that read Tik Tok.