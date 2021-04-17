Meghan Markle Hand Wrote Note For Wreath At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Meghan Markle wasn’t physically able to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, but she did leave a handwritten card.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child, was unable to fly to the UK for the service with her husband but she is watching from her California home with son, Archie. Meghan who is due this summer was advised by a physician to avoid attending the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan paid tribute the late Duke of Edinburgh by leaving a wreath at St George’s Chapel with flowers that the couple personally chose.

The wreath included Acanthus mollis, the National flower of Greece, to represent The Duke of Edinburgh’s heritage, Eryngium, to represent the Royal Marines. It also included Campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, Rosemary to signify remembrance, Lavender for devotion, and Roses in honor of June being The Duke of Edinburgh’s birth month.

The wreath was designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, who also created the flower arrangements for the couple’s wedding reception at Frogmore Gardens at Windsor Home Park, Archie’s Christening at the private chapel in Windsor Castle, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.



Prince Harry joined the processional on Saturday, as Prince Philip’s remains were brought from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel. The Duke of Sussex reunited with his brother Prince William publicly for the first time in more than a year at the funeral.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles led the procession, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry and Prince William followed with Peter Philips, Princess Anne’s eldest child walking in between the brothers.

The Queen traveled with a lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley at the end of the procession and was photographed wiping a tear.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said regarding the procession that it was “a practical change rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”