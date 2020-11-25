Meghan Markle Candidly Describes Suffering Miscarriage With Second Child In July

Meghan Markle is candidly sharing her story of suffering a miscarriage in July while pregnant with her and husband Prince Harry’s second child.

The Duchess described the moment it happened in an opinion piece for The New York Times, writing that she “felt a sharp cramp” while changing her 1-year-old son Archie’s diaper.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Meghan wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote.

Meghan explained the decision behind sharing her deeply personal experience in an effort to support other people who are mourning a pregnancy loss privately.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she wrote. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

The 39-year-old also reflected on a vulnerable moment in 2019 where she was asked by a journalist, “Are you ok?” during the royal couple’s South Africa tour with their son Archie.

“I was exhausted. I was breastfeeding our infant son, and I was trying to keep a brave face in the very public eye,” she wrote.

Adding, “I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering. My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn’t responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself.”

After reflecting on many of the ongoing issues which have happened in 2020, from Breonna Taylor’s death to the Covid-19 pandemic, Meghan ended her personal essay urging people to ask one another, “Are you ok?”

“As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year,” she penned.

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes — sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears. For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another,” Meghan concluded.

Adding, “Are we OK? We will be.”