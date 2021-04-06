Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Netflix Project Is An Invictus Games Documentary Series

Prince Harry is ready for his close up!

It was announced on Tuesday by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s company Archewell Productions that their first project with Netflix will be a documentary series about the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex will appear on camera for the series and is also an executive producer for the project. The show will feature competitors as they train and share their powerful stories of resilience and hope, according to the press release. The show will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, which were postponed until next Spring.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Prince Harry said in the release. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Archewell Productions are working with director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara for the upcoming series.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer said in a release, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.”

He continued, “From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”

Their latest announcement comes shortly after it was revealed in March that Prince Harry became the chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., an online coaching and mental health startup in Silicon Valley, he confirmed to the Wall Street Journal.



“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry said to the publication in an email. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

Prince Harry said that he has been personally using the BetterUp’s app for a couple of months, telling the Wall Street Journal, “I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable.”

The 36-year-old will be focused on product strategy, charitable contributions and will speak publicly about topic related to mental health. The company’s CEO Alexi Robichaux wouldn’t reveal details of his compensation but called it a “meaningful and meaty role.”



Harry and Meghan became financially independent when they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family last year.

The couple’s two hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed many aspects of their life of senior members of the royal family that no one ever expected.

They openly spoke about their relationships with their family, their transition to California and many other deeply personal struggles they’ve had. From Meghan talking about her mental health to Prince Harry giving and update on his relationship with his family members like Prince Charles and Prince William.

