Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tell The Queen They Will Not Return As Working Members Of The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed to The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Friday that read, “Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family,” the statement continued.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

Following Buckingham Palace’s statement, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry released their own statement that read, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

For Harry, the announcement means saying goodbye to The Royal Marines, The Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, The Royal Air Force Honington, The Rugby Football League, The Rugby Football Union, The London Marathon.

Meghan will be losing her official involvement with the National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Also the couple’s shared involvement in The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Last January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family and have since relocated to Montecito, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared on their Instagram page at the time further details about their new progressive role, they will be stepping back as “senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” they wrote.

