Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Play With Son Archie In Colorful 2020 Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting in the holiday spirit with their son Archie!

The Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in London, shared a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sweet 2020 Christmas card on their Instagram account, and it’s clear that the former royals still have a knack for making their cards super personal!

The illustrative card features Meghan and Harry enjoying playtime with son Archie in what appears to be a small playhouse. “Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year,” the card reads.

While the card is adorable, it’s hard not to notice how big baby Archie looks! The cute little guy is 1 ½ years old and seems to have inherited his famous dad’s bright red locks, and appears to be already walking and on his feet!

The holiday image likely depicts a scene from Meghan and Harry’s new home in Montecito, California, where they reportedly spent Thanksgiving after relocating to the United States at the start of the year.

The couple’s dogs, Guy and Pula, also appear in the picture’s foreground. Meghan has always been an animal lover, and serves as patron for The Mayhew. The charity revealed that the famous couple also made a donation for the holiday season.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex,” The Mayhew’s caption reads. “The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond. From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas.”

This is Meghan and Harry’s first holiday card since cutting ties with their former senior royal roles. Last year the couple also shared an intimate holiday card – a sweet black and white photo of Archie near the tree – and it’s clear that their son has grown up so much over the past year!

— by Katcy Stephan