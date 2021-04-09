Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute Prince Philip On Archewell Foundation Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing their love and mourning the loss of Prince Philip, who died on Friday at 99 years old. The former senior royals, who had a close relationship with Philip, Harry’s grandfather, changed their Archewell Foundation website in order to honor the late Duke of Edinburgh.

They kept their message simple writing, “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021 THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

It has been reported that Prince Harry will fly home to Britain in order to attend services for his grandfather. According to a statement released by the family, the funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. Reports say that Prince Philip is expected to be buried in Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry’s plans to travel back to England mark his first visit home since he and his wife stepped down as senior royals and moved to the U.S. It’s unclear if Meghan will be traveling with Harry due to the fact that she’s set to give birth to the couple’s second child, a baby girl, this summer.

Sadly, Prince Harry’s grandfather won’t get the chance to meet the couple’s second child, but he did have several sweet moments with Archie. Even though they haven’t been able to see each other in-person due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prince Harry revealed to James Corden in March that he has had many video calls with Philip and the Queen.

“Both my grandparents do Zoom,” he said. “They’ve seen Archie running around.”