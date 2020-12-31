Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Archewell Website With Photos Of Their Mothers And 2021 Message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially launched the website for Archewell, their foundation.

In honor of the upcoming New Year, the couple shared a message for 2021 at the top of their website along with photos of themselves as babies with their mothers, Princess Diana and Doria Ragland.

The message read:

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time.”

The former senior royals have long shared that the focus of their charitable works will be on humanity and compassion, which were two keywords found throughout the website. In a section on the homepage, titled, “Compassion In Action,” the couple said that “Archewell, through its non-profit work as well as creative activations, drives systemic cultural change across all communities.”

The key efforts the Archewell Foundation plans to support at launch are: James R. Doty, MD is the Founder & Director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE) at Stanford Medicine, Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, in service of healing families and strengthening local communities around the world, The Loveland Foundation, which will focuses on providing affordable and accessible mental health resources to Black women and girls, the Center for Humane Technology which will radically reimagining our digital infrastructure, and UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, under the shared leadership of acclaimed researchers, professors, and authors Dr. Safiya Noble and Dr. Sarah T. Roberts.

The couple will also continue their own efforts via their production company and audio company, which they’ve partnered with Spotify and Netflix on respectively. They aim to produce and create content to uplift the global community.

Based on the launch of their new website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a big year ahead.

