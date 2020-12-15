Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Spotify For Podcast Partnership

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into podcasts!

The royal couple have joined Spotify for a multi-year podcast partnership through their company Archewell Audio, Deadline reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture comes just three months after news broke in September that they signed a multi-year deal for an undisclosed sum with Netflix.

Max Foster from CNN shared a cute audio clip of Meghan and Harry announcing their partnership.

Following Netflix, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sign exclusive deal with Spotify to ‘host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.’ Listen👇 pic.twitter.com/ZFDHUtnFqa — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) December 15, 2020

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is important to us,” the couple said in a statement in the New York Times.

The publication reports that they will be making documentaries, docu-series, films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings spoke to CNBC and revealed that the royal couple are more focused on producing, so you won’t see Meghan return to her acting roots.

“The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that’s the key thing,” he explained to CNBC. “They’ve developed a great eye for story, and we’ll be working with them on that basis.”

“It’s gonna be epic entertainment—so excited about that deal,” he added. “They’re smart—they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”

The couple’s Spotify and Netflix deals come shortly after moving to Montecito, California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.