Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having A Baby Girl This Summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a girl!

The couple shared the exciting news that their second child, a daughter, will be born this summer during their wide-ranging interview with Oprah.

Prince Harry shared how he felt finding out the news, “Just grateful, like any– to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we– we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

The couple also hinted that there won’t be a baby no. 3 on the way after welcoming their daughter.

Meghan said, “Two it is.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine’s Day that they have another baby on the way. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the happy news in a statement to Access Hollywood on Sunday, sharing that Meghan and Harry are “overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The announcement was accompanied with a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair gazing at each other while Meghan cradled her growing bump. Their soon-to-be little one joins 1-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019.



Meghan and Harry’s journey to becoming parents again has seen its share of heartbreak.

In November, the 39-year-old revealed in a personal essay for the New York Times that she’d suffered a miscarriage over the summer. Meghan explained that she’d decided to go public with the experience in the hopes of showing solidarity with others who have faced similar tragedy.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in part.

The former “Suits” star and her royal husband have kept their personal lives largely private since relocating to California last year, but shortly after Archie’s birth Meghan gushed over the newborn and her royal hubby as she and Harry introduced their baby boy to the public.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan told reporters at the time. “He’s just been a dream.”

