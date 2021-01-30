Megan Fox Responds To Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors With NSFW Ring

It seems Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t heading for the altar just yet.

The “Transformers” star found an NSFW way to respond to rumors that she and her rapper boyfriend are engaged. On Friday, Megan shared a close-up photo of her left hand sporting a ring with “F*** YOU” etched across the top. Though her jewelry sent the message loud and clear on its own, the 34-year-old also added an unamused emoji to her post.

Megan’s reaction comes shortly after she was spotted with a massive sparkler on the same finger, which ignited speculation that MGK had proposed. Though the mom of three has since set the record straight, it wouldn’t come as a total shock if she and her beau of seven months were planning to say “I do.”

The lovebirds have been openly smitten since confirming their romance last year and neither is afraid of openly declaring just how instant their connection was.

Back in November, Megan gushed to Nylon that her and MGK’s whirlwind romance is a “once in a lifetime thing” of “mythic proportions” that feels like a force of nature.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice but to surrender with reverence and gratitude,” she told the mag.

Adding, “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed.”

MGK has issued similar comments, sharing in an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show that falling for Megan marked the first time he’s ever truly been in love. He also explained to Nylon how their relationship has completely altered his perspective on dating in the public eye.

“Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation. And f***, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star with multiple women and all that…so finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you crash – I love that it can evolve into that,” he said.

— Erin Biglow