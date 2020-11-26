Megan Fox Officially Files To Divorce Brian Austin Green (Reports)

Megan Fox officially filed to divorce her husband of a decade, Brian Austin Green, E! News reports.

The outlet says the “Transformers” actress filed her petition to divorce her “90210” star husband on Wednesday, confirming that Brian filed his response to the petition as well.

Megan reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children: eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodhi and four-year-old Journey.

Brian and Megan first met back on the set of “Hope & Faith” in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. After years of off-and-on dating and a broken engagement, the pair said “I do” in 2010. The “Jennifer’s Body” star filed for divorce five years later, but she and Brian later reconciled before welcoming their youngest child.

Brian first announced the split in May on an episode of his podcast, saying, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The couple’s split hasn’t been without some drama: Megan blasted Brian this Halloween for sharing a photo with their son Journey on Instagram, commenting, “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she began.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star continued, claiming that he’s trying to create a narrative where the public will perceive her as an “absent” parent.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” she concluded.

Brian went on to delete the photo and post a new one where it is cropped to just show him.

It seems both Brian and Megan are moving on romantically following their breakup—Brian has been linked to Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise, while Megan made her red carpet debut with beau Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards.