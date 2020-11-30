‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett In Tears When Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan Proposes

Jonathan Bennett got the surprise of a lifetime!!

The “Mean Girls” star broke down in tears when his boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan planned the ultimate romantic proposal.

Video of the heartwarming moment, which was shared by People, show the actor in total disbelief as he hears the song Jaymes wrote for the proposal.

“I was told we were going to be taking family Christmas card photos and that’s why Jaymes’s photographer friend Eric (Ita) was here along with my photographer nephew Andrew (Herner),” Jonathan told People. “But then no one would look me in the eye and I was like what is going on? I later found it out it was because they didn’t want to spoil what was about to happen.”

He also shared his reaction to the moment, telling People, “When I saw Jaymes take a knee I was so excited I just started hysterically screaming because I didn’t know how to express myself properly. There was a moment when you feel like “Oh, this is forever, I understand it.” I screamed “Yes” immediately. Actually it was, “Yes! Of course!””

Jonathan spoke to Access Hollywood in October about starring in the first LGBTQ+ Hallmark movie, “The Christmas House.”

“For Hallmark to step up this way and to make the holiday table bigger and more welcoming than ever is a huge deal and I just applaud them so much,” he said. “This Christmas maybe they’ll be little 10-year-old Jonathans in Ohio that will feel a little less scared, right, this Christmas, maybe a little more seen and they may have a better holiday because of this.”

Congrats to the couple!

